LeBron James addresses haters after Colby Covington callout

NBA legend LeBron James has responded to his haters just days after a highly-publicized callout by UFC welterweight standout Colby Covington.

Covington picked up a lopsided TKO win over Tyron Woodley, a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, at UFC Vegas 11 over the weekend. In his post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Covington set his sights on James, another champion for the BLM movement.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise,” Covington, a proud Donald Trump support, said (via LowKickMMA.com). “If you thought that was a beating, wait till November 3rd. when Donald Trump gets his hands on ‘Sleepy Joe’ [Biden]. That’s gonna be a landslide.

“I wanna dedicate this fight, to all the first responders, all the military out there, you know this world would not be safe without you guys,” Covington added. “You keep us safe – not these woke athletes, I’m sick of these woke athletes. These spineless cowards like LeBron James. And speaking of spineless fake cowards, ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ [Kamaru Usman], ‘Street Judas’ [Jorge Masvidal], we got unfinished business, there’s nowhere to run and there’s nowhere to hide. I’m coming for you, you’re next.”

Speaking to the media after the LA Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game Two of their Western Conference Finals series, James issued a statement that is widely reported to have been directed at Covington.

Lakers’ LeBron James on critics: “Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s—- their pants.” pic.twitter.com/QjhIoKomyV — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 21, 2020

“Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d sh*t their pants,” James said.

With his victory over Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington bounced back from a TKO loss to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. LeBron James, on the other hand, is currently on the hunt for his fourth NBA Championship.