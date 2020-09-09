Khamzat Chimaev lays out ambitions for “easiest money” fights with Nick and Nate Diaz

Red-hot UFC welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev is hoping for fights with Nick and Nate Diaz in the future—fights he views as “easy money.”

Chimaev is currently scheduled to take on Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11 on September 19. In a rare situation that is wholly indicative of his massive potential, UFC President Dana White has already laid out plans to match Chimaev up with Demian Maia thereafter—much to Meerschaert’s chagrin.

While Chimaev has his hands full with these planned Meerschaert and Maia fights, he’s also hoping to fight Nick and Nate Diaz—two of the most popular fighters in the sport—thereafter.

He called his shot on Twitter.

InshAllah if I will defeat my next opponent Dana White @danawhite please I can fight Maia , Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz back to back same night or every week . Easiest money welterweight division — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 9, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev was the breakout star of the UFC’s four-even stint on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi in July. The Chechen-Swede won two fights in a 10-day span, submitting John Phillips at middleweight and Rhys McKee by TKO at welterweight—both in the first round.

Since then, he’s been the talk of the MMA world, and has been taking full advantage of his time in the spotlight, calling out stars like Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, and now, the Diaz brothers.

Chimaev is currently a perfect 8-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, and is viewed by many as a future champion at both welterweight and middleweight. In fact, UFC President Dana White recently suggested he might already be ready for a fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“If you ask this kid, he’s ready to fight Usman,” White said on Fight Island. “You know what I mean? Is he ready for Usman? The way he looks, who knows? Maybe.”