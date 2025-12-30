Tom Aspinall sends strong message to Ciryl Gane before likely UFC rematch

Tom Aspinall wants to shut the naysayers up when he’s ready to share the Octagon with Ciryl Gane again.

The UFC heavyweight title fight between champion Aspinall and Ciryl Gane on Oct. 25 ended in disappointing fashion. After being on the receiving end of a double eye poke, Aspinall could not continue before the opening frame ended. The fight was ruled a no contest.

Aspinall sat down with Adam Catterall for “One on One,” and he had a strong message for Gane (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m just thinking about my health at the minute, to be honest,” Aspinall said. “I’m not even thinking about any of that stuff, (retiring), because you’ve got to take one step at a time, don’t you? Obviously, the plan is to go back and beat the living daylights out of Ciryl Gane. That’s the plan. But right now, the short-term plan is to get back to where I should be and get back in the gym.”

The heavyweight champion isn’t interested in rushing the recovery process. Aspinall wants to leave no stone unturned before he throws leather again.

“I’m ready to get back, but my health has got to be right first,” Aspinall said. “I ain’t going to do nothing compromised. I’m not going to let my ego take over. Everything’s got to be right. So when the time is right, however that looks, whenever that is, that’s the plan.”

Gane was building some momentum before the accidental eye poke occurred. Many are left to wonder what would’ve happened if the foul was never a factor.

UFC CEO Dana White has already made it clear that the plan is to book Aspinall vs Gane 2. For now, all fans can do is wait for Aspinall to be comfortable enough to compete again. BJPenn.com will keep you updated with the latest info on Aspinall’s status.