Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Dustin Poirier has lost his competitive fire: “If this switch clicks once, he will never go back. I think his switch clicked.”

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Dustin Poirier has lost his competitive fire.

After Poirier’s loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269, Khabib commented at a recent press conference:

“I think every person has resources. You know, I think when a man starts a new business, in the beginning he is on fire. He is moving forward, his business is developing. But after comes a time when he goes out. He wants to withdraw money and to start a new business. And this is life… You launch a business. In the beginning, you think you are going to do it all life. But then comes a time you go out a little bit, you want to invest to other business.

“The same thing could happen with a fighter. There is a fire, a hunger, when you want it very much. Then comes a time when you still want it but not so hard. It happens when the fire went out, but there are still numbers in a contract. You think, ‘Wait, I can earn this money in a fight.’ The fighters have such moments.”

Dustin Poirier lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2019 but returned to be victorious against Dan Hooker as well as triumphing over Conor McGregor twice in 2021.

Many fans, including ‘The Eagle, expected Poirier to emerge victorious when he squared off with the Brazilian champion in Oliveira at UFC 269. However, that did not prove to be the case as ‘Do Bronx’ successfully defended his throne with a third round submission win.

Poirier’s disappointment at the outcome, as well as his post-fight attitude, leaves Khabib Nurmagomedov believing fans have seen the end of a competitive, hungry fighter in Dustin. The former champion went on to say it’s an inevitable, natural process and new lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush and Islam Makhachev will too eventually see the fire within them dim.

Nurmagomedov continued (Transcribed by Fighting Flashback), “After the fight, he said he needs to think, does he need it at all? If such thoughts came to his mind, it means he will win, but he will win and lose. He will not go to the end when it will be necessary. Sometimes, you look at the athlete and see how fast he changes. I say it to my close friends. While there is a time you should stay active and keep fighting. If this switch clicks once, he will never go back. I think his switch clicked.”

“The time comes. There was Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, Pettis, before me. Then Conor… No one stayed, everyone left. Now it is Charles Oliveira’s time. Charles came. Now it is the time of Islam, Beneil, Justin (Gaethje), Charles Oliveira. They will fight now, then they will leave too. Others will come. No one can control this and no one will be able to stop this. Time runs (out). I think everything is simple. Charles Oliveira was better; choked and left. Later, another one will come and (beat) him. He will go out, then we will talk about another one. It is such a carousel that will never be stopped.”

All that being said, we have yet to know if and who Dustin Poirier will fight in 2022.

