Petr Yan promises to destroy “little whiner” Aljamain Sterling in rematch, ‘Funk Master’ responds

UFC interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan has promised to “destroy” Aljamain Sterling in their imminent rematch.

Earlier this year at UFC 259, Aljamain Sterling captured the 135-pound title from Petr Yan via disqualification in one of the most controversial finishes of the year thus far. It was the kind of result that reminded us all of one key fact: anything can happen in mixed martial arts.

Since then we’ve been waiting to see the rematch which was initially scheduled to go down at UFC 267. Alas, the bout was called off as a result of lingering neck problems for Sterling, leaving Yan to take on and defeat Cory Sandhagen in what proved to be an incredibly entertaining contest.

Next up is expected to be the unification bout and it’s safe to say both competitors are ready to give it their all.

Yea fuck that Alga guy. He sucks. Aljo, on the other hand- yea, he can’t wait to fuck you up. Dirty rat 💉 https://t.co/7emr2Zdyhk — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 26, 2021

Yan: “Friendly reminder that Alga is my bitch. This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive.”

Sterling: “Yea f*** that Alga guy. He sucks. Aljo, on the other hand- yea, he can’t wait to f*** you up. Dirty rat”

Some feel as if this has been nothing more than a way to build anticipation for their showdown but either way, fans are really starting to enjoy their exchanges – regardless of who they’re rooting for.

The bantamweight division is as good as it has ever been and both of these individuals are worthy champions. Next year, though, we’re going to find out who the top dog truly is, with TJ Dillashaw waiting in the wings to take on the victor.

