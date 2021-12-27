Chris Weidman shares his thoughts on Tyron Woodley’s knockout loss to Jake Paul: “I think his legacy has definitely been tarnished”

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman believes Tyron Woodley’s legacy is tarnished following his nasty knockout loss to Jake Paul.

Woodley (0-2) and Paul (5-0) collided for a second time two weekend’s ago in Tampa, this after their first contest ended in a controversial split decision win for Jake.

While ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ did not result in the thrilling slugfest that most fans were hoping for, it did produce a definitive finish. Jake Paul connected with a huge right hand in round six that sent Tyron Woodley crashing to the canvas in a state of unconsciousness (see that here).

It was a shocking result that sent shockwaves through both the MMA and Boxing communities that got them talking. For former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, the nasty defeat will leave a lasting stain on Tyron Woodley’s resume.

“Damn, Tyron Woodley is going to have to live with that,” Weidman said on his “Won’t Back Down” podcast (h/t MMAJunkie). “They’re just comparing him to Ben Askren now. He’s not going to get another chance – like, that’s it. I don’t know who he’s going to fight that would give him the draw and excitement that he would need to elevate him back to where he would feel like people gather behind him and think he’s legit again. I think his legacy has definitely been tarnished, which sucks to say.”

The loss served as Tyron Woodley’s sixth in a row, with four of those coming under the UFC a banner.

Despite his rough streak, ‘T-Wood’ has stated his intentions to continue his fighting career in 2022.

Do you agree with Chris Weidman that Tyron Woodley tarnished his legacy with his knockout loss to Jake Paul? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!