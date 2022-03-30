Key witness details Jorge Masvidal’s alleged attack on Colby Covington: “Out of nowhere, it was so quick”

Bob Menery, who was with Colby Covington on the night of the alleged attack by Jorge Masvidal, has given a first-hand account of what happened on that night.

After filming a podcast with Menery and the Nelk Boys, Covington went out for dinner with them. At the end of the dinner, as they were leaving about to go to a club, Menery was standing with Covington when he says Masvidal and one other person came up and punched ‘Chaos’ and then immediately fled the scene.

“We get up, we walk out and the thing that pissed me off was we had Chris (Nelk Boys’ security guard) with us and there was just a state of emergency for the shooting going on in South Beach,” Menery said about the alleged Covington-Masvidal incident on Bradley Martyn’s podcast. “Colby was a little (paranoid) and I’m like dude don’t worry we have your back. Chris is here, we should be good, we have guys that watch after us whenever we go anywhere. We walk outside, there is a bunch of fans for Kyle and Nelk, and all of them. We walk outside, Kyle and them are doing their thing and Colby had his own car there and it was parked across the street.

“Kyle and the boys go in their car and Colby says to roll with me and we take like four steps and all of the sudden out of nowhere it was like ‘duh dah duh,’ so quick. I’m looking there and I’m like what the f**k just happened,” Menery continued about Covington-Masvidal. “There were two guys, I know Masvidal just ran up on him unexpectedly. It wasn’t like, ‘yo Colby, what the f**k is up.’ He just ran up on him, I had front row seats. I was like oh my God, I didn’t know what to do. It was like ‘duh duh,’ real quick, Colby snuck out of it, ran back in the restaurant and Masvidal came back at him. I was like relax and he is like who the f**k just said that and looked at me. I believe they just (left after that).”

Bob Menery says he didn’t realize the beef between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal was as serious as it was. He posted Covington and the location on his Instagram story which is how he thinks ‘Gamebred’ knew where they were.

What do you make of Bob Menery’s story as to what happened between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal?