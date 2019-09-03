Kenny Florian believes Daniel Cormier should retire after losing his heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

The former UFC two-division champ ‘DC’ put his heavyweight belt on the line in a rematch against Miocic. The pair first fought at UFC 226 in 2018 when Cormier knocked Miocic out in round one. However, the second time around, Cormier lost via TKO in the fourth.

Fans and pundits alike have shared their thoughts in terms of Cormier’s next move. Many would like to see a Jon Jones rematch or a Miocic trilogy fight. However the former fighter Florian is not interested in either.

“I’m sure the UFC would like to see that fight [with Jones],” he said during the Anik & Florian podcast (transcript via MMA News). “That’s a big money fight, always has been for them. Me particularly, I would not like to see that fight against Jon Jones. Especially with Jon Jones really pushing for that fight to be at 205 pounds. I think that is a huge advantage for Jon Jones with that fight being at light heavyweight. I don’t need to see that.

“And I don’t need to see the Stipe Miocic rematch either, the trilogy fight. I don’t need to see that,” added Florian.

Florian believes that Cormier’s legacy outweighs potential rematch opportunities and he shouldn’t be tempted.

“That loss starts to sting you a little more,” he said. “That’s what concerns me for DC Especially when the phone starts ringing and they start talking about dollar signs. So DC has enough money, he has preserved a tremendous legacy. He will go down as one of the best in the sport and I just don’t think it’s necessary.”

Daniel Cormier has been considering retirement for awhile but has yet to confirm his decision. Do you think its time for the former champion to hang up his gloves?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/3/2019.