Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Daniel Cormier to have one last fight before retiring

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says he wants teammate Daniel Cormier to fight once more before calling it quits in his MMA career.

“The Eagle” was recently on a conference call promoting UFC 242 and said that he wants to see DC, his teammate at American Kickboxing Academy, to fight Stipe Miocic in a trilogy fight for the final fight of his incredible career.

Here’s what Nurmagomedov said (h/t MMAFighting.com) to reporters.

“I really want him to fight with Stipe Miocic rematch and finish his career,” Nurmagomedov said. “This is what I want.

“I don’t know about his plan but honestly I want him to fight maybe February or March, fight with him last fight and then finish.”

Cormier was recently knocked out in devastating fashion by Miocic in the main event of UFC 241. After the fight was over, DC admitted he didn’t know what the future holds for him. He said he would talk to his family before deciding the next step, and a video was released of UFC president Dana White consoling him in the locker room after the loss.

Despite losing the fight to Miocic, DC remains one of the best heavyweights and light heavyweights in the world. White said that DC would be able to get a trilogy fight with Miocic if that’s what he wanted to end his career. A trilogy against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is also a possibility. At this point, DC hasn’t made a decision yet.

As for Nurmagomedov, he puts his belt on the line next Saturday in the main event of UFC 242 against interim champ Dustin Poirier. It’s his first fight since last October at UFC 229 when he dominated Conor McGregor en route to a fourth-round submission win.

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov that Daniel Cormier should fight one more time before retiring?