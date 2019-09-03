VIDEO | Junior Dos Santos busts out moves on Brazil’s Dancing With The Stars

Junior Dos Santos has swapped his MMA gloves for dancing shoes, as he recently made his debut on Brazil’s Dancing With The Stars.

See it below (via Streetfight Bancho on Twitter)

JDS – Domingão do Faustão pic.twitter.com/byYB2GA5T6 — Streetfight Bancho (@streetfitebanch) September 2, 2019

The former UFC heavyweight champion showed that he doesn’t take himself too seriously after joining Dança dos Famosos. He danced to the classic Haddaway song ‘What is Love’ with his Brazilian partner, Ana Paula Guedes. The fighter received 58.4 points out of 60, the top score of the evening.

Guedes posted a picture of the pair on Instagram, along with a caption in their native Portuguese. Here’s the translation:

“It is not the rhythm or the steps that make the dance, but the passion that goes in the soul of the dancer ”💃 Thank you for boarding and playing this partner trip. I was very happy and proud with our presentation! 👏 May this positive energy endure, as well as the desire to have fun and bring joy to all who have been watching us.”

Dos Santos is the second professional fighter to join the Brazilian show. His friend and former champion, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, joined the show on the ninth season, but didn’t make the final. Similarly, Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell have appeared on the American version of the show, while flyweight contender Paige VanZant actually came in second place on season 22.

Even though some fans poked fun at the fighter for his dancing, Junior Dos Santos certainly busted out the moves! Do you think he has what it takes to be the next Michael Jackson? Only time will tell.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/3/2019.