Justin Gaethje says he will “start throwing dollies everywhere” if Conor McGregor skips the line for a UFC title shot against Charles Oliveira

Justin Gaethje has made it clear that he won’t be happy if Conor McGregor gets a UFC lightweight title shot ahead of him.

While some have started to suggest that the UFC’s bantamweight division is now stronger than what they’ve got at lightweight, it’s still a popular opinion that the 155-pounders produce the most consistent entertainment for fans on a week by week basis. The reigning champion, Charles Oliveira, helped to prove that by submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 to retain the strap.

Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, is also coming off of an impressive win after he edged past Michael Chandler in an incredibly intense decision win at UFC 268.

Gaethje is expected to be the next challenger for Oliveira’s crown but after reports suggested Conor McGregor could skip the queue, the former WSOF star couldn’t hide his frustration at the idea.

“He [McGregor] is so irrelevant. He has not won a fight since 2016 in the lightweight division. I’m ranked number one, I saw they updated the rankings, I’m number one now – that feels pretty good. Congratulations, thank you sir, appreciate that, let’s go! I’m fighting for the belt, man. My whole life I’ve been working towards this, that is what’s next. If not, I’ll f***ing burn it down, it doesn’t matter. I will show up and start throwing dollies everywhere, I don’t know what the answer is.”

Gaethje went on to say that he would “absolutely not” allow McGregor to get the first shot at his UFC lightweight title if “The Highlight” managed to capture the belt from Oliveira.

