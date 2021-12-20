Mark Hunt refutes the UFC’s claim that Justin Tafa was the first ever heavyweight to miss weight: “You forget Brock Lesnar didn’t make weight”

Mark Hunt has hit back at the UFC’s claim that Justin Tafa was the first heavyweight in the promotion’s history to miss weight.

Last Saturday night, Justin Tafa knocked Harry Hunsucker out to register his first mixed martial arts win since February 2020. However, while the victory was nice, it was slightly ruined by the fact that Tafa weighed in at 267 and therefore became the first heavyweight to officially miss the mark in UFC history.

Mark Hunt, though, disagrees with this statistic, noting that he believes his UFC 200 opponent Brock Lesnar also missed weight – and the promotion covered it up.

“Verified @justin.tafa isn’t the first heavyweight to miss weight u forget @wwebrocklesnar_official didn’t make weight it was @lorenzofertitta @frankfertita @danawhite making sure the fight went ahead so they could sell @ufc to @wme please don’t tag me in anything @ufc they are as crooked as this moron @danawhite and the @fertitas lesnar never made weight and @danawhite knew about it jus like they knew he was on steroids and gave him a pass for that also let’s jus hope justice will prevail otherwise these fighters are done”

While Lesnar’s weight was registered as 265.5 pounds, Hunt is of the belief that he actually missed and the UFC didn’t reveal it to the public. The bout is registered as a no contest in the record books as a result of Lesnar twice testing positive for clomiphene after the event.

Hunt has continued to fight Lesnar and the UFC in the courts since UFC 200 and based on this post, he isn’t going to let it go anytime soon.

