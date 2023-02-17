Jon Jones sends words of praise to longtime rival Daniel Cormier: “I dig the way you represent yourself, the wrestling community, our community, and our sport”

It appears that the beef between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is truly done.

‘Bones’ and ‘DC’ had one of the most intense rivalries in the history of the sport. Having shared the octagon on two prior occasions, the series currently sits at 1-0 (1) in favor of Jones. That’s also not taking into account the fight the pair had outside the cage.

Nonetheless, it’s been nearly six years since the two last fought, and a lot has changed. For his part, Cormier has retired from the sport, having moved to the commentary booth. While Jones never retired, he did take a long hiatus from MMA, last competing in February 2020.

Jon Jones is now set to return at UFC 285 in March against Ciryl Gane. Earlier this week, the former champion gave his blessing to Daniel Cormier to commentate his return. The commentator later responded, stating that it appears that his former rival is maturing.

Responding to those comments, Jones assured that is the case on Twitter. The former champion once again stated that he hopes Cormier commentates his return against ‘Bon Gamin’. Jones also referenced his post-fight interview after UFC 214, where he praised ‘DC.

In a follow-up tweet, he stated that he’s down to do an interview with Cormier ahead of his fight.

In all seriousness DC, I’m cool with you bro. I recognize the man you are, I wasn’t lying when I said those things in my post fight interview. Outside of us being fierce competitors I dig the way you represent yourself, the wrestling community, our community, and our sport — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 17, 2023

Sit down interview, post fight interview, coaches meeting. We’re cool man for real. I appreciate your competitive nature, you drove me to be a better competitor. Forever grateful. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 17, 2023

Nearly a decade after their first scheduled fight, it seems that the rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is over. Well, for now anyway.

