Jon Jones responds after Israel Adesanya pushes back superfight

Jon Jones has responded after Israel Adesanya pushed back their proposed super-fight until December.

For quite some time, Jones and Adesanya have been taking shots at one another and many wanted to see the fight take place.

“The Last Stylebender” previously suggested the fight would happen in July of 2021 at the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas. But, due to the pandemic, Adesanya has now called for the fight to happen in December.

“Unfortunately, it might not be summer or July, but there’s still December. There’s December 2021. It could happen then. All I know is that this fight (against Jones) needs a crowd. I can’t do that in an empty arena,” Adesanya said to ESPN.

Although pushing the fight back until fans are allowed back does make some sense, Jones questioned Adesanya’s decision. Instead, he jokes that the middleweight champ will finally have his wrestling and jiu-jitsu ready by then.

I guess the cartoon energy will have his Wrestling and Jujitsu ready by December now 🥴 pic.twitter.com/LfRbCslZ3C — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 3, 2021

“I guess the cartoon energy will have his Wrestling and Jujitsu ready by December now,” Jones tweeted in a clip with Adesanya saying he wants the fight in December. He also added several messages throughout the video making fun of Adesanya.

Adesanya is set to face Jan Blachowicz on Saturday in the main event of UFC 259 to try and become a champ-champ. He is currently 20-0 as a pro and coming off a second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa to defend his belt for the second time. In his first title defense, he beat Yoel Romero by decision after winning the belt by second-round TKO over Robert Whittaker. He also holds wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, Marvin Vettori, and Brad Tavares among others.

Jon Jones, meanwhile, is set to make his heavyweight debut later this year as he will face the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou for the belt. If he wins the title, there could be a scenario where the Adesanya fight happens at heavyweight as the Kiwi would look to become a three-weight world champion.

Do you think we see Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya in 2021?