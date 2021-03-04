UFC parts ways with Alistair Overeem

Alistair Overeem is no longer a UFC fighter.

On Wednesday, it was revealed both Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem were removed from the rankings. Now, according to Combate, the UFC has parted ways with Overeem.

Alistair Overeem had made it clear this was his final run for the heavyweight title. The 40-year-old entered his UFC Vegas 18 main event against Alexander Volkov on a two-fight winning streak and if he won, he would’ve likely been in a number one contender bout. However, Overeem suffered a second-round TKO loss.

After the fight, Overeem took to social media to hint that he would be back in the gym and he wasn’t going to retire as many thought.

“You’re a true warrior @volkov_alex Congrats on the win! Yesterday wasn’t my night. I could not recover from that punch in the first round after I broke my nose,” Overeem wrote. “My highest priority right now is to heal up and spend some well-deserved time with the family. I’ll be back in the gym soon though. Thank you all for your support! I see the comments, you guys are the best.”

However, the report states the UFC terminated the contract of Overeem and his fighting future is now uncertain. The combat sports legend could sign with Bellator or PFL and try and win a title there, or perhaps, he rides off into the sunset with a very successful career.

If this is the end for Alistair Overeem, he ends his career with a record of 47-19 and one no-contest. In the UFC, he was 12-8 with notable wins over Brock Lesnar, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Fabricio Werdum. He also fought Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at UFC 203 but suffered a knockout loss after nearly finishing Miocic just minutes prior.

Do you think Alistair Overeem fights again after the UFC parted ways with him?