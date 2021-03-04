Israel Adesanya shares extremely bold prediction for Jan Blachowicz title bout: “I’m not getting touched in this fight”

Israel Adesanya is confident he will hear “And New” on Saturday night.

In the main event of UFC 259, Adesanya is moving up to light heavyweight to face Jan Blachowicz in search of becoming a champ-champ. It’s a very intriguing matchup with many believing “The Last Stylebender” gets the job done. However, the Kiwi is not only confident he gets his hand raised but says he won’t get hit in the process.

“I’m not getting touched this fight, that’s my plan, not getting touched like I did in the Costa fight,” Adesanya said to TheMacLife. “I didn’t get touched in the Costa but like I did in the Costa fight because I didn’t let him touch me in the face at all. Make sure I don’t get hit and watch out for the body kick.”

Israel Adesanya has very good striking defense and definitely, has the ability to avoid the power shots by moving his head and using his footwork. However, according to Blachowicz, he expects to touch The Last Stylebender and eventually land the KO shot.

“We do a lot of wrestling so maybe I will take him down. But, I like fighting standup, every fight starts standing,” Jan Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com about his fight with Israel Adesanya. “If I have a chance to take him down I will do it. I watched the fight in kickboxing where he got knocked out many times. I will use my striking to knock him out. It’s part of my game plan but you will have to wait until to see the fight. He will feel the Legendary Polish Power, I promise you.”

Israel Adesanya enters this fight with an undefeated 20-0 record. If he beats Blachowicz, it cements his legacy and furthers the conversation about a potential Jon Jones fight.

