Jon Jones reacts after Ciryl Gane defeats Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Jon Jones clearly tuned in to watch tonight’s interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane at UFC 265.

Lewis (25-8 MMA) and Gane (10-0 MMA) met in the headliner of tonight’s pay-per-view fight card with the promotions interim heavyweight championship on the line.

Derrick Lewis had entered tonight’s UFC 265 main event sporting a four-fight winning streak. ‘The Black Beast‘ had scored a spectacular second-round knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes in his most previous effort this past February.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane was making a quick turnaround at UFC 265. ‘Bon Gamin’ had previously made the walk to the Octagon in June, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov.

While Jon Jones was not in attendance for tonight’s event, he was obviously watching from back home.

After Ciryl Gane scored a third round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis to capture UFC gold in tonight’s headliner, ‘Bones’ took to Twitter where he shared the following reaction to tonight’s event.

Great fights tonight 👏🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 8, 2021

Jon Jones has made it clear that he does not plan on returning to the Octagon until 2022, this as he continues to complete his transformation to heavyweight.

‘Bones’ last competed at UFC 247 in February of 2020, where he defeated Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision to defend his light heavyweight crown.

