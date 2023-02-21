Jon Jones hoping for “reparations” from USADA regarding positive tests and calls for Daniel Cormier no-contest to be reverted to win

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones is hopeful he’ll soon have two wins over Daniel Cormier.

‘Bones’ and ‘DC’ had one of the more high-profile rivalries in MMA history. The two shared the octagon on two occasions, and also had a fight outside the cage as well. Their first meeting came at UFC 182 in January 2015, with Jones coming out on top by a unanimous decision.

Sadly for the the-then champion, that would also be the start of his drug testing failures. Prior to the event, Jones tested positive for cocaine but was allowed to compete due to the drug being for recreational use, rather than performance enhancing. However, he would later test positive for a PED at UFC 200, causing his rematch with Cormier to be pulled.

Nonetheless, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier did wind up having a rematch at UFC 214 the following year. In that outing, ‘Bones’ made it 2-0 in the series, winning by knockout. Sadly, he would only hold the win for a few months, as he tested positive for steroids post-fight.

The win was later overturned to a no-contest, and Jones was suspended for 15 months. Years on from the drug testing scandal, the former light-heavyweight champion has taken to Twitter to say his win should be restored.

On Twitter, Jon Jones shared a take stating that he should receive reparations from USADA. Those reparations will include his no-contest against Daniel Cormier being turned into a win. It’s worth noting Jones’ comments come days after stating he wants to patch things up with his old rival.

Jon Jones calls for knockout win over Daniel Cormier to be restored

“Jon Jones should get reparations for his USADA suspensions given ‘the science changed’ and now tests under 100 picograms per ML are not positive anymore. None of his positive tests would be a positive under the current rules. His no contest should be restored to a win”

“I feel officially cleared. There will be no asterick next to any of my performances. It’s good the rest of the world can see what I’ve known this whole time. My only advantage over my competition has been pure Hard work.”

I feel officially cleared. There will be no asterick next to any of my performances. It’s good the rest of the world can see what I’ve known this whole time. My only advantage over my competition has been pure Hard work. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 21, 2023

It’s worth noting that the fight is unlikely to be overturned. While USADA was the first to break the news of Jones’ testing failures, they didn’t overturn the fight. The California State Athletic Commission did so after the former champion had both his A and B-sample tests return positive.

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Jon Jones? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!