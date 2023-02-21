Paulo Costa proposes clash with Sean Strickland at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s house: “Let’s fight at Mar A Lago dude”

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa has an interesting idea in mind for his return.

‘The Eraser’ has been out of action since his clash with Luke Rockhold last August. In that outing, the Brazilian put on a classic, going back and forth with the former champion for 15 minutes. At the end of the three rounds, Costa got the badly-needed win by unanimous decision.

Since then, the Brazilian has been quiet to a return. While he was linked to a clash with Robert Whittaker at UFC 284, Costa had never signed to fight ‘The Reaper’. That being said, he seemingly has an interesting idea for his return to the octagon.

Over the last few weeks, Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland have been going back and forth on Twitter. For his part, ‘Tarzan’ is coming off a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov in January, and has shown interest in facing the Brazilian next.

The former title challenger is down and has proposed that they fight at Mar-a-Lago. The mansion is owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is a noted UFC fan. As Costa joked, he would love to be the first to fight at the politician’s house.

Paulo Costa goes back-and-forth with Sean Strickland

I want fight this most wise and nicely red neck in ufc middleweight. I’m trying it for couple weeks. Please release himmmm and secret juice gonna be very well promoted nextt pic.twitter.com/rWNxYFGCh2 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 20, 2023

Say when?!?! We will find someone to read the contract to you! https://t.co/xQ5vzeBESp — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 20, 2023

Sir Could you fight me in april 15 Las Vegas ? https://t.co/Z2eOvgzGp7 pic.twitter.com/t1mSGu6yk5 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 20, 2023

I will make. Sure to bring Jair Messina Bolsonaro the best Brazilian president ever 🇲🇽 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) February 20, 2023

