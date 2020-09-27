Henry Cejudo responds after Israel Adesanya tells his coach Eric Albarracin: “Imma cum all over you”

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo responded after Israel Adesanya said that he was going to ejaculate on his coach Eric Albarracin.

Adesanya knocked out Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 to defend the UFC middleweight title. Immediately after the referee stepped in and stopped the fight, Adesanya was caught on camera play humping Costa. He then went to Costa’s corner and told Albarracin that he would ejaculate all over him. Watch the video below.

My god this Adesanya. Ejaculating all over Costa's corner #UFC253 pic.twitter.com/4PPluCjwoH — MMA mania (@mmamania) September 27, 2020

After seeing what Adesanya said to his coach, Cejudo was not impressed. The former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion took to social media to take a shot at Adesanya following his actions, taking a shot at his personal preferences along the way. Check out what Cejudo wrote on his Twitter below.

Since you and your boy like getting turned on by men. I now anoint you as Alexander Strokinoffski #younext @alexvolkanovski https://t.co/Aa4bzqip2N — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 27, 2020

There is obviously no love lost between Adesanya and Costa’s camp, which includes his coach Albarracin. Both guys make it clear leading into the fight that they do not like each other and although they did hug after the fight was over, you can see by Adesanya’s words and actions in the video that his disdain for Team Costa is clear.

This isn’t exactly what the UFC probably wants to see from Adesanya or even Cejudo for that matter. Adesanya’s comments were quite crude and Cejudo’s response wasn’t exactly much better. Sure, it’s entertaining, but with the UFC looking to become a mainstream sport, this probably isn’t what UFC president Dana White likes seeing. Ultimately the feud between Adesanya and Costa is over and we found out who the better man was. You just wish that maybe the post-fight celebration was less lewd.

Are you on the side of Henry Cejudo or Israel Adesanya on this matter?