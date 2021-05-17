Jon Jones believes there are “huge things” in his future despite Dana White’s recent comments

UFC superstar Jon Jones believes that there are still “huge things” in his future despite UFC president Dana White’s recent comments.

Jones has been involved in very public contract negotiations over a potential superfight against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Recently, White said that the UFC is moving on and giving the title shot to Derrick Lewis instead. The UFC has apparently approached Jones about the idea of fighting former champion Stipe Miocic, but he is uninterested in that fight, too. That led to White making comments following UFC 262 which suggested that the UFC doesn’t care whether or not Jones ever fights again.

Taking to his social media on Monday, Jones responded to some of these comments that White made, suggesting that he is enjoying taking some time off after a decade of fighting and that he is optimistic about the future, suggesting his return fight will be big either way. Take a look at what “Bones” wrote to his fans on his Twitter on Monday afternoon.

I’m really not sure when I’ll be fighting next, but some downtime after a decade of wins is a nice little change up right now. https://t.co/fi8XSLLidD — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 17, 2021

Impossible, my name will ring bells in the combat sports world until the day I die and after. My first fight back is going to be huge no matter when it is https://t.co/KOgeurI7VC — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 17, 2021

Honestly I’m a blessed individual. My whole story is in Gods hands, I believe there’s huge things in my future. Things don’t always happen when we want them to https://t.co/v4nVE5dhFA — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 17, 2021

Sometimes I feel like my life is one big bonus, never imagine I would be in this position in life. I’m grateful even when things don’t go my way — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 17, 2021

Do you think the UFC and Jon Jones will be able to come to a deal for him to fight the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis sometime later this year?