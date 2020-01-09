John Kavanagh believes potential fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje ‘stylistically suits Conor’

John Kavanagh believes Justin Gaethje is a good stylistic matchup for Conor McGregor.

The Irishman in Conor McGregor has been open about 2020 being a season and it begins with Donald Cerrone. After that, he has mentioned possible opponents like Jorge Masvidal and Justin Gaethje who is on his “list.”

Yet, Ali Abdelaziz, who is Gaethje’s manager believes Conor McGregor doesn’t even want a fight with ’The Highlight’. But, if it happens, Kavanagh says his pupil would have success in the scrap and would put Justin Gaethje to sleep.

“Just to look at Gaethje as an opponent: very good competitor, hard hitter, comes forward, lot of pressure, exciting fighter,” Kavanagh said to The MacLife. “Him matched up against Conor at some stage would be fantastic. I think that would be a great fight. I think the fans would love it. I think stylistically it suits Conor. Conor uses a huge amount of pressure, but I think he’s actually better countering. But he doesn’t counter like most counter fighters by just staying out of range and moving backwards, [an] enormous amount of pressure, get’s a reaction, puts you to sleep.

“I think that’s what would happen in a Justin fight, considering how he fights,” he added. “That being said, solid competitor and it’d be a great fight.”

In order for this fight to happen, Conor McGregor will need to beat Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18. Then, a Justin Gaethje scrap makes sense in a number one contender bout at lightweight for the shot at the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

Regardless, John Kavanagh is confident McGregor will get his hand raised against Cerrone and if he fights Gaethje, the outcome will be the same.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/8/2020.