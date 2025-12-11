Joe Rogan assesses Khamzat Chimaev’s possible UFC move to light heavyweight

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has some thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev possibly moving up in weight.

Chimaev won the UFC Middleweight Championship back in August. Despite not having a title defense, “Borz” has already discussed possibly moving up to the light heavyweight division. Chimaev’s first title defense hasn’t even been booked yet, but many feel Nassourdine Imavov is the likely No. 1 contender.

During a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan shared his belief that Chimaev could have success at 205 pounds (via MMAJunkie).

“I think he can do it,” Rogan said. “I think he can do it if he takes time and puts weight on. Because he’s tall and also the thing is these gaps in wrestling, these gaps in grappling, when a guy’s a really good grappler, and then you’re taking on Dricus, who’s really a striker. He’s a good grappler, a good jiu-jitsu guy, but there’s levels. The kind of guy like Khamzat, like man, you’ve got to be a f*cking Olympic-caliber wrestler to scrap with that guy.”

Chimaev has mostly looked dominant throughout his undefeated MMA run. While he did have close bouts against Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, Chimaev controlled Dricus du Plessis for nearly 22 minutes to capture the middleweight gold.

As of late, Chimaev has been calling for a clash with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira. “Poatan” is more focused on a potential super fight with Jon Jones at the planned UFC White House event.

Time will tell what’s next for Chimaev, but “Borz” has admitted he’d rather not fight Imavov as he likes the top contender. Still, Imavov has seemingly done enough to earn his shot and the bout will take place if UFC matchmakers feel it’s the right direction going into 2026.

