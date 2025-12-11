UFC boss Dana White was thrilled when PFL signed Francis Ngannou

UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t exactly shedding tears when Francis Ngannou signed with PFL.

White’s beef with Ngannou was initially puzzling to those within the MMA world. “The Predator” scored a big deal with PFL along with two lucrative boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Some felt White was showing a bit of sour grapes before the UFC boss claimed that Ngannou tried to intimidate him and UFC exec Hunter Campbell behind the scenes.

During an interview with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, White doubled down on his issue with his former heavyweight champion (via MMAJunkie).

“There was nothing that made me happier than throwing that guy over to the f*cking PFL,” White said. “Let me tell you what: If we let guys go, feel bad for the company that gets them. We let them go for a f*cking reason. I don’t want to let anybody go. I don’t want to be in business with guys that I don’t like and that I don’t think are good guys. And when you talk about good guys and guys – I am in the fight business. Sh*t happens, you know what I mean? I’m pretty lenient when it comes to tough guy sh*t. I’m not lenient with bad guy sh*t.”

Ngannou recently told Ariel Helwani that he wants to move past his beef with White, but it appears the UFC CEO hasn’t forgotten about their problems. White did clarify that Ngannou didn’t exactly threaten anyone, but he claimed “The Predator” did get handsy in an effort to get his point across, which wasn’t appreciated in a professional setting.

White also said that when he initially wanted to release Ngannou, the UFC matchmakers argued against it. While Ngannou eventually became a UFC champion, White said everyone who initially opposed the release have now learned a harsh lesson.