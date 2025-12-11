UFC boss Dana White was thrilled when PFL signed Francis Ngannou

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 11, 2025
Dana White and Francis Ngannou

UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t exactly shedding tears when Francis Ngannou signed with PFL.

White’s beef with Ngannou was initially puzzling to those within the MMA world. “The Predator” scored a big deal with PFL along with two lucrative boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Some felt White was showing a bit of sour grapes before the UFC boss claimed that Ngannou tried to intimidate him and UFC exec Hunter Campbell behind the scenes.

During an interview with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, White doubled down on his issue with his former heavyweight champion (via MMAJunkie).

“There was nothing that made me happier than throwing that guy over to the f*cking PFL,” White said. “Let me tell you what: If we let guys go, feel bad for the company that gets them. We let them go for a f*cking reason. I don’t want to let anybody go. I don’t want to be in business with guys that I don’t like and that I don’t think are good guys. And when you talk about good guys and guys – I am in the fight business. Sh*t happens, you know what I mean? I’m pretty lenient when it comes to tough guy sh*t. I’m not lenient with bad guy sh*t.”

Ngannou recently told Ariel Helwani that he wants to move past his beef with White, but it appears the UFC CEO hasn’t forgotten about their problems. White did clarify that Ngannou didn’t exactly threaten anyone, but he claimed “The Predator” did get handsy in an effort to get his point across, which wasn’t appreciated in a professional setting.

White also said that when he initially wanted to release Ngannou, the UFC matchmakers argued against it. While Ngannou eventually became a UFC champion, White said everyone who initially opposed the release have now learned a harsh lesson.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Dana White Francis Ngannou UFC

Related

Alexandre Pantoja reacts after his loss to Joshua Van at UFC 323

Alexandre Pantoja's coach shares medical update after devastating elbow injury at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 11, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski enters the Octagon for his fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314
Movsar Evloev

UFC 325's Alexander Volkanovski reveals when he knew Movsar Evloev wasn't getting title shot

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 11, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski knew he wouldn’t be defending his UFC gold against Movsar Evloev next.

Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319 interview with Joe Rogan
Khamzat Chimaev

Joe Rogan assesses Khamzat Chimaev's possible UFC move to light heavyweight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 11, 2025

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has some thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev possibly moving up in weight.

Brandon Royval
Manel Kape

Brandon Royval reveals game plan for UFC Vegas 112 main event against Manel Kape

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2025

UFC flyweight Brandon Royval has spoken about what he plans to do to Manel Kape in the main event of UFC Vegas 112.

Kamaru Usman speaks at a UFC 322 Q&A, opposite Islam Makhachev celebrating with two UFC belts
Kamaru Usman

Islam Makhachev confirms interest in defending UFC welterweight title against Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - December 11, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has confirmed his interest in defending the belt against Kamaru Usman.

Dana White and Francis Ngannou exchange greetings at the UFC 270 press conference

Francis Ngannou responds to Dana White claims about a physical altercation: "We shouldn't have gone this way"

Dylan Bowker - December 10, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan face off at the UFC 323 ceremonial weigh-in
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili goes on social media rampage against Petr Yan just days after UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 10, 2025

It didn’t take long for tensions to ramp back up between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan after their rematch at UFC 323.

Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan face off at a UFC 311 press conference
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev criticizes UFC for refusing to award Arman Tsarukyan the next lightweight title shot

Curtis Calhoun - December 10, 2025

Islam Makhachev came to his former rival Arman Tsarukyan’s defense after the recent announcement of the Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett fight.

Paddy Pimblett, Jon Jones, Islam Makhachev, UFC
UFC

Paddy Pimblett lays out his ideal plan to become champ-champ after UFC 324

Cole Shelton - December 10, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has his eyes set on becoming a two-division UFC champion.

Mario Bautista walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 321
UFC

Mario Bautista set to headline UFC Vegas 113 against dangerous knockout artist

Curtis Calhoun - December 10, 2025

UFC bantamweight contender Mario Bautista will reportedly headline UFC Vegas 113 at the Apex opposite one of the division’s surging stars.