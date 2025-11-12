Alex Pereira challenges Khamzat Chimaev to UFC BJJ grappling match, middleweight champ responds

By Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025
Alex Pereira Khamzat Chimaev

Tensions are ramping up between UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and the division’s former titleholder, Alex Pereira.

Khamzat Chimaev capped off his meteoric rise with a dominant UFC middleweight title win earlier this year at UFC 319 against Dricus du Plessis. Chimaev smothered Du Plessis with his wrestling and timely striking to dethrone the champion and kick off a new era in the middleweight division.

Since becoming champion, Chimaev has kept a keen eye on several top contenders, including Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez. Imavov is the most likely next title challenger after defeating Caio Borralho at UFC Paris.

After Alex Pereira won the UFC middleweight belt at UFC 281, talks of a potential fight between Pereira and Chimaev ramped up. While a fight never came to fruition, that hasn’t stopped Pereira and Chimaev from trading shots from afar.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira recently pitched a potential fight between Pereira and Chimaev while he and Pereira trained together.

Alex Pereira challenges Khamzat Chimaev to a grappling match as feud intensifies

In a recent post to Instagram, Pereira responded to Teixeira’s proposition by directly calling out Chimaev.

“That guy says he wants ot fight with me, he’s gotta get there, understand?” Pereira said.

“He’s far. But, I could challenge him to fight in his area if he wants. Let me look at you directly, let’s fight in your area, grappling. And anothing thing – we can fight in [UFC BJJ]. Let’s do that then, let’s make it happen.

“I don’t even know how much money I’ll make, but good money though,” Pereira continued. “You know who I am, the money is good, that money will be donated 100 percent to charity. That work for you? Chama.”

It didn’t take long for Chimaev to take notice of Pereira’s callout as he responded in the post’s comments.

“Let’s go I can submit you both on the same night,” Chimaev commented on Instagram.

“Let’s go easy money [Alex].”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

