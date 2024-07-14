Jean Silva vs. Ilia Topuria? Din Thomas feels Brazilian’s striking “looks the part” for UFC title fight

Jean Silva vs. Ilia Topuria? Din Thomas Wouldn’t Mind

Jean Silva fights in the lightweight division, but something about his crisp striking led Din Thomas to think about how fun a matchup would be between him and the UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria. Here’s what Din said on the UFC Denver post-show (h/t MMAMania.com).

“Man, I mean, Jean Silva is something else; he is absolutely nasty,” Thomas said. “I was watching the fight next to Mick Maynard, the matchmaker, and I’m sitting there saying if this guy can make 145, let’s just put him in there with Ilia Topuria now. Yeah. He looks the part. His striking looks the part.”

While that idea isn’t likely to come to fruition in the immediate future, Din knows good striking when he sees it. Thomas has become a renowned MMA coach and he has mixed it up inside the Octagon during his fighting days.

The UFC matchmakers will need to decide the next matchup for Silva now that he’s elevated himself with his 11th straight victory. Silva will likely be looking for a fight that will give him a chance to enter the official UFC lightweight rankings.