Jan Blachowicz still interested in Jon Jones showdown: “I will knock him out”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is interested in fighting Jon Jones.

After Jan Blachowicz knocked out Corey Anderson in February 2020, his first thought was to call out Jon Jones, who was cage side. It seemed like that fight was likely in the pipeline, given ‘Bones’ seeming open to the fight. Instead, the bout never happened, as the champion decided to move up in weight.

In turn, Blachowicz fought Dominick Reyes for the vacant light-heavyweight title later that year. He would later defend the championship against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March 2021. He would go on to lose the title later that year to Glover Teixeira, causing Jones to poke fun at Blachowicz.

The Polish fighter is fresh off a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic last month. The victory was the first for Blachowicz since losing his UFC light-heavyweight strap to the Brazilian last October. While he’s interested in fighting new 205-pound champion Jiri Prochazka, he also has his eyes on another fighter.

Jan Blachowciz discussed a fight with Jon Jones during a fan Q&A during UFC 275 fight week. The 39-year-old noted that he’s still interested in a showdown with ‘Bones’. However, he acknowledged that Jones likely won’t feel the same way.

“I don’t know, this is not a question for me. I’m always open for this fight, but he’s not. I will knock him out, first round.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Jon Jones is currently preparing for his heavyweight debut later this year against Stipe Miocic. He decided to move up in weight following his win against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. If he gets cold feet on moving up in weight, he has a ready and willing foe in Blachowicz.

What do you think about Jan Blachowicz’s comments? Do you think he’d defeat Jon Jones? Sound off in the comments!

