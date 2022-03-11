Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor training clip, says he KO’s ‘The Notorious’ in boxing or MMA

Jake Paul has continued mocking Conor McGregor, this time taking a shot at recent training footage of ‘The Notorious’.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is coming off a knockout win over Tyron Woodley in December. Following the victory, he once again decided to call out Conor McGregor. He’s previously called for a fight with the Irish superstar on many occasions.

‘The Problem Child’ has now mocked McGregor on Twitter following a training clip was released by the Irishman. The former UFC champion has been healing following a leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last July. For the first time since his injury, he’s released a video of him hitting pads.

Jake Paul has decided to respond to the training clip. He first responded on his Instagram page, saying that he looked embarrassing and had no head movement. The 24-year-old continued the attack on Twitter, saying that he would KO McGregor in either boxing or MMA.

I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God. https://t.co/bsHDiiQvuv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 11, 2022

Jake Paul’s attacks aren’t shocking, as he’s been angling for a fight with McGregor for years. While the added jab about fighting him in MMA is new, it’s not shocking either. ‘The Problem Child’ has teased that he will one day compete in the sport and has shown training footage as well.

Alongside one day competing in MMA, his other big goal is to fight Conor McGregor in Ireland. He recently discussed the fight at the London press conference for Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor and said that a fight with the Irishman motivates him.

“I want to fight [Conor] McGregor, I will fight him in a boxing ring in Ireland.. This is partially how the journey [in boxing] started. I made up my mind that I was going to get a fight with McGregor and win it and that is what motivated me to jump into this boxing career.”

What do you think of Jake Paul taunting Conor McGregor? Who would you pick in a fight between the two superstars? Sound off in the comments below!