Jake Paul aiming for Conor McGregor boxing match in Ireland

Jake Paul hasn’t taken his sight off of Conor McGregor just yet.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has called out the MMA superstar ever since his win over Nate Robinson in November 2020. McGregor has never really answered to any of Paul’s callouts, but that hasn’t stopped him from trying.

‘The Problem Child’ has once again called out Conor McGregor. This time, he’s declared that he wants to fight the MMA superstar in his home country of Ireland.

Paul has recently been promoting the mega bout between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. At the London press conference for the fight, he once again stated that his goal is to one day fight Conor McGregor.

“I want to fight [Conor] McGregor, I will fight him in a boxing ring in Ireland.. This is partially how the journey [in boxing] started. I made up my mind that I was going to get a fight with McGregor and win it and that is what motivated me to jump into this boxing career.”

When Jake Paul began his boxing journey in 2018, that goal seemed impossible. However, in 2022, it’s far more of a reality. ‘The Problem Child’ is currently sitting at 5-0 as a pro boxer, and has recently scored victories over former UFC fighters Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Despite that, a fight with Conor McGregor is unlikely to happen anytime soon. The former dual-weight UFC champion is currently recovering from a leg injury he sustained against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He’s not expected to compete until this summer at the earliest.

Even then, it’s highly unlikely that the UFC would allow the two to fight given Paul’s beef with Dana White. The UFC president and the YouTuber-turned-boxer have had a public feud over fighter pay the past few months.

