Jake Paul donates $5000 to GoFundMe for UFC fighter Sarah Alpar: “Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play”

Jake Paul donated $5000 to the GoFundMe for UFC fighter Sarah Alpar, adding “imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play.”

Earlier this week, Alpar let her fans know that she was starting a fundraiser in order to raise money for fight camp expenses. The 30-year-old Alpar fought on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019 and made it to the UFC with a submission win over Shanna Young. She then made her UFC debut in September 2020 and lost via third-round TKO to Jessica-Rose Clark. Alpar then had two fights fall apart for May 2021 against Stephanie Egger and Lupita Godinez, before finally being re-booked for her second UFC fight when she faces off against prospect Erin Blanchfield, but that won’t take place until Septmber.

With Alpar facing a financial squeeze, she took to her social media to ask fans to help her out in order for her to have a proper training camp for Blanchfield. One of the most popular combat sports figures in the game saw the GoFundMe and decided to take action. On Friday, Paul took to his Twitter to blast the UFC about its fighter pay and to reveal he made a donation to her GoFundMe. It has been revealed that Paul donated a generous $5000.

SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play.. I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can🙏🏼https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2021

This was something Paul didn’t have to do, but he did it to show his support and solidarity with the UFC fighters, who Paul believes are underpaid. The YouTuber recently blasted UFC president Dana White for paying his fighters less than what he thinks they deserve.

