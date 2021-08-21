Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather “needs me more than I need him”

Jake Paul recently revealed a hit list but one name not on it was Floyd Mayweather, who boxed his brother Logan in an exhibition.

In the lead-up to the fight, Jake Paul and Mayweather had some back-and-forth with words and at a media day, he stole Mayweather’s hat. That caused a brawl to happen and after that, many expected they would eventually fight. However, for Paul, he says Mayweather fighting his brother proved he wouldn’t fight him.

“That’s a good question,” Paul told USA TODAY Sports. “He, I think realized with fighting my brother that we’re not to be messed with. He said he would only fight me if I cut down to 154 pounds, which is physically impossible. And he don’t want that smoke, man.”

Although Paul thinks Mayweather won’t fight him, if it does happen, he says he will be the A-side as Mayweather needs him more than he needs the 50-0 boxer.

“If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen,” Jake Paul said. “But right now, my focus is doing real, professional fights. I’m not trying to do any exhibitions. So if he wants to do a real pro fight at a real weight, I’m down. But I don’t want to do money fights with an old guy. He needs me more than I need him.”

Jake Paul is set to return to the ring on Sunday, August 29 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio as he battles Tyron Woodley. It’s just his fourth professional fight as back in April, he scored a first-round KO over Ben Askren, a friend, and teammate of Woodley. Prior to that, he knocked out former NBA star, Nate Robinson and YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

