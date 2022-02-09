Manimal! Israel Adesanya is absolutely shredded for UFC 271 (Photo)

Israel Adesanya appears to be in the best shape of his career ahead of Saturday’s main event rematch with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271.

Adesanya (21-1 MMA) will be taking on Whittaker (24-5 MMA) in the much anticipated headliner at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas this Saturday.

The two fighters first collided back in October of 2019 at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia. The result being a second round KO for Israel Adesanya.

Both Whittaker and Adesanya have gone 3-0 inside the middleweight division since their first meeting and many fans are expecting a much more competitive fight this time around. Whittaker himself has stated that he has the blueprint to beat ‘Stylebender’ and just needs to execute his gameplan on Saturday night.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, has made it clear that he plans to make a statement at the expense of ‘The Reaper’ at UFC 271. The middleweight champion plans to unveil some new moves on route to another dominant showing (see more on that here).

’Izzy’ recently took to Twitter where he flaunted his “Manimal” physique just four days away from Saturday’s main event.

Israel Adesanya last competed in June of 2021 at UFC 263, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori.

Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, has reeled off three straight unanimous decision victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kevin Gastelum.

Izzy is currently a -260 betting favorite to defeat ‘Bobby Knuckles’ according to BetOnline. Whittaker is listed as the +220 betting underdog for the fight.

Who so you think will emerge victorious in Saturday’s rematch between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya? Share your thoughts in the comment section Penn Nation!