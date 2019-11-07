Firas Zahabi believes Conor McGregor would have a ‘tremendously difficult time’ with Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor have both been open to fighting each other in the future. Yet, TriStar head coach, Firas Zahabi believes that it is a very dangerous fight for the Irishman and a fight he would likely lose.

Why he thinks Masvidal would beat McGregor is simple. He believes Masvidal’s size would be the difference and the former two-weight champion would need to connect early. If he doesn’t, the coach believes it would be a long night for McGregor.

“I think [Masvidal] beats McGregor,” Zahabi said on TriStar Gym’s YouTube channel. “I think McGregor is a great fighter, I just think Masvidal is too big. He’s a great puncher and has a great chin. If he takes McGregor past the two rounds, it’s going to be the Masvidal show.

“I think he’s very smart. He’s gonna do it,” he continued. “I’m not saying McGregor has no chance of winning, but he’d have to win early and he’d have to connect with the left. And, everybody kind of knows now what McGregor does. I think Masvidal’s gonna have a really good game plan, come really prepared, and he’s a lot bigger. If McGregor had a hard time with Nate, he’s going to have a tremendously difficult time with Masvidal.”

Of course, Conor McGregor went 1-1 against Nate Diaz including losing by submission in the first fight. In the second fight, it was a much closer fight that the Irishman edged out a decision, in a fight that could have gone Diaz’s way.

Masvidal, meanwhile, dominated Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 where he won by doctor stoppage. He was also up 30-26 on two judges scorecards after three rounds.

Not only does Zahabi believe Jorge Masvidal would be too big for Conor McGregor, so too does UFC President Dana White, which is why he isn’t interested in making the fight.

Do you agree with Firas Zahabi that Jorge Masvidal would be too much for Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/6/2019.