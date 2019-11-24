Israel Adesanya fires back at “noob” Jon Jones for insinuating he is “pathetic”

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fired back at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, calling him a “noob” for insinuating he is “pathetic.”

Adesanya and Jones have been going back-and-forth on social media for the last few months and it ramped up after Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker back at UFC 243 to win the middleweight belt. Nearly every day it seems like Adesanya and Jones are talking trash to each other, and the fun and games didn’t stop this weekend.

In response to Jones calling Adesanya a noob, “The Last Stylebender” fired back at “Bones” on his Twitter with a funny remark calling Jones a “noob.” Check out their back-and-forth below.

“It’s called “Hentai”…noob!”

Adesanya and Jones seem to be destined for an eventual matchup, and if and when that finally happens, the UFC will have plenty of material from which to promote their fight.

For now, though, Adesanya says he wants to stay at 185lbs and defend his middleweight belt before moving up in 2021 to take on Jones at 205lbs. Adesanya is currently without a fight officially booked, but rumors suggest he will be taking on Yoel Romero sometime in early 2020 for the UFC middleweight championship.

As for Jones, the UFC announced this week that he will take on Dominick Reyes next February in Houston, Texas at UFC 246. Jones has not fought since a narrow split decision win over Thiago Santos back at UFC 239 this past July, but decided to go with Reyes as his next opponent after declaring Reyes the most dangerous contender in UFC the light heavyweight division. There’s no chance Jones could ever drop down to 185lbs, so if Adesanya eventually does want to fight him, it will have to be up in weight at 205lbs.

Do you think Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones will eventually settle their differences inside the Octagon?