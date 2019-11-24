Photo | Check out Jose Aldo getting ready for his bantamweight debut at UFC 245

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is set to make his bantamweight debut next month at UFC 245, and pictures from his training camp are emerging.

Aldo announced recently that he will be dropping down to 135lbs for the first time in his career when he takes on fellow Brazilian Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 on December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a huge opportunity for Aldo against a former title challenger in Moraes, and if he wins this fight he would immediately jump into title contender for UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo’s belt.

Now photos are emerging from Aldo’s training camp. Take a look at how the former featherweight kingpin looks at his new weight class below (h/t UFC Twitter).

“Bantamweight debut coming soon…”



From 2011 to 2015, Aldo was the No. 1 featherweight fighter in the world and was the promotion’s first-ever belt holder at 145lbs after coming over from the WEC. He went on to defend his title seven times before losing it to Conor McGregor in a 13-second KO back in 2015. Since then, Aldo has really struggled to stay consistent. He beat Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 to win the vacant featherweight title, but lost back-to-back fights to Max Holloway by TKO. Wins over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano put Aldo back into title contention, but a loss to Alexander Volkanovski convinced him to drop down in weight.

When Aldo takes on Moraes at UFC 245, he’ll be fighting Cejudo’s last opponent and one of the most dangerous bantamweights on the UFC roster today. It’s a dangerous fight for Aldo, but he clearly believes he has what it takes to become a champion at 135lbs. If Aldo beats Moraes in impressive fashion, he could very well get the next bantamweight title shot.

Do you think the move to the UFC bantamweight division will be a good one for Jose Aldo?