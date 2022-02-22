Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses Francis Ngannou’s contract dispute: “If you guys have a deal, you have to follow through with it”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on the ongoing contract dispute between Francis Ngannou and the UFC.

It was well-known Ngannou entered his UFC 270 title defense against Ciryl Gane on the last fight of his deal. He said he would never fight on his current contract again as he wasn’t happy with his pay.

Since defeating Gane, Ngannou hasn’t signed a new deal with the UFC, but is still obligated to fight one more time due to him being the champ. For Nurmagomedov he believes Ngannou needs to follow through on his deal.

“I know one thing. If you sign a deal and you have a contract, you have to follow through. This is just my opinion,” Nurmagomedov said to Sky Sports. “I am not against Francis, not against [UFC president Dana White] or UFC. I don’t know what they have between them but I just want to give advice for fighters, for young fighters: when you guys sign a contract, you guys have to read your contracts. If you sign a deal, like a five-fight deal or a 10-fight deal or a six-fight deal, you have to complete your contract. I’m a religious guy so if you have a deal, you have to follow through with it.

“I hear now that the Ngannou deal is finished, his contract is finished – or something like this, I don’t know, but it doesn’t matter who… Francis, Khabib, Kamaru Usman…it doesn’t matter,” Nurmagomedov continued. “If you guys have a deal you have to follow through on it. If not, okay but before you sign read and watch. This is how I live. Even myself, if I have a deal, I have to follow this.”

Whether or not Francis Ngannou and the UFC will end up reaching a deal is to be seen. But, should he sign a new deal, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the champ should fight out the deal.

