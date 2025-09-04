Islam Makhachev’s coach warns Jack Della Maddalena to avoid crucial mistake at UFC 322

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 4, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s coach has a warning for Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 322.

Jack Della Maddalena training

Makhachev ditched the UFC Lightweight Championship in favor of fighting for gold at 170 pounds. He’ll get a chance to add another UFC title to his mantle when he enters Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 15. Maddalena is looking to prove that he won’t be giving up his spot at the top of the welterweight mountain.

Recently, Maddalena expressed his belief that Belal Muhammad is tougher in the standup than Makhachev. Maddalena’s coach, Ben Vickers, also believes that Makhachev has a worse chin than Muhammad.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez said it would be a mistake if Maddalena underestimates Makhachev’s striking.

“If he’s saying that, I hope that he goes in believing that because when he gets in there with Islam, he’s going to find out a whole different story,” Mendez said. “I’m sorry, they’re completely different and by no means is Islam easy for anybody in the standup. Any MMA fighter that’s a striker is not going to have an easy time with him. I’ve been with this kid going on 11 years of watching him just destroy everyone in the standup.”

Makhachev put some of his striking on display during a showdown with Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, much to the chagrin of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Whether or not he can find success in that area against Maddalena remains to be seen. The biggest question for Makhachev going into UFC 322 is can he assert his dominance in a bigger weight class?

Maddalena showed much improved takedown defense in his welterweight title win over Belal Muhammad back in May. It allowed him to keep the fight standing and outlast “Remember The Name” in their five-round title fight.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest UFC 322 updates.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

