Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman slammed by top UFC welterweight contender

The idea of Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman doesn’t sit well with a top UFC contender.

Makhachev is the reigning welterweight titleholder after defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in New York City. After the fight, Makhachev admitted the top choice for his next opponent is Usman. Such a fight has drawn the ire of many within the MMA community given the amount of worthy contenders at 170 pounds.

Sean Brady recently took to his “BradyBagz Show” to slam the matchup. He also shared who he feels is the best choice for the No. 1 contender at welterweight (h/t MMAJunkie).

“There’s no way Ian gets it next – I don’t think so,” Brady said. “First of all, the least deserving of it is Kamaru Usman. I don’t know how they’re angling this, trying to push him to the title. Mutual friendship, same manager. I understand what they’re trying to do, but that’s bullsh*t.

“I personally – obviously, he beat me – I think [Michael] Morales is the most deserving out of everybody. Undefeated, 19-0, just beat me. I was the No. 1 contender. No. 2 would be Prates, I think, is right there. I think he would deserve it more. Shavkat (Rakhmonov) doesn’t deserve a title shot. He’s got to get back in the race. He’s just sitting on the sidelines.”

As Brady mentioned, he was viewed as one of the top candidates to challenge for the UFC Welterweight Championship before being stopped by Michael Morales inside Madison Square Garden. Makhachev hasn’t been opposed to facing contenders outside of Usman and even responded to Morales’ victory. The 170-pound champion said everyone thinks they can avoid his grappling until the fight actually starts.

Ian Machado Garry is another name that has emerged as a potential title challenger. He’s fresh off a unanimous decision victory over former champion Belal Muhammad. Garry has also panned the thought of Makhachev vs. Usman.

