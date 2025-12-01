UFC 324 rumor dismissed by Charles Oliveira: Max Holloway fight ‘certainly won’t be in January’

Charles Oliveira will not be fighting Max Holloway on the UFC 324 card.

Fans on social media started buzzing with claims that the UFC Brazil X page deleted a post announcing Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 for the UFC’s debut on Paramount+. Many were skeptical of the rumor, as all of the marquee bouts had seemingly been announced for the UFC 324 card.

Oliveira addressed the chatter through Instagram Stories. The former UFC Lightweight Champion has made it clear that he won’t be competing in January (via MMAFighting.com).

“Look, there’s nothing confirmed about my fight, Max Holloway and I for January,” Oliveira said on his Instagram stories. “I’m on vacation with my family. That [post] came out these days and there’s a lot of people calling me, tagging me. So far, we don’t know anything. And it certainly won’t be in January, just to make it clear. But this fight will happen. I want it, he wants it, and you also want it.”

Oliveira doesn’t think fans will have to wait too much longer for the bout to come to fruition, as he’s targeting spring.

“We’re just waiting for the contract, but I believe it should be around March or April, so I expect to have some news soon,” Oliveira said. “It that [post] came out it means something is coming. Not now, but soon.”

Oliveira and Holloway have shared the Octagon before, but the fight ended prematurely. Oliveira suffered an injury early on and “Blessed” was awarded the win. That bout took place long before either man entered the prime of their fighting careers.

If Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 does indeed happen, many believe the BMF Championship should be at stake. “Blessed” won the most recent fight that saw the BMF title at stake. Holloway defeated Dustin Poirier to maintain his BMF distinction back in July.