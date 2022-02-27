Islam Makhachev shared some harsh words for Conor McGregor after dominating Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49

Islam Makhachev has dismissed Conor McGregor being a potential threat to his run.

Makhachev is riding a 10-fight winning streak. He extended the streak with his first-round TKO victory over Bobby Green. Many believe Makhachev is now destined to challenge the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

Of course, there’s always the McGregor effect. The “Notorious” one has been out of action as he’s been recovering from a broken tibia and fibula. Once he recovers, one can’t rule out McGregor possibly jumping the line due to his star power.

Speaking to reporters after UFC Vegas 49, Islam Makhachev said if he fought McGregor, he’d have an easier time than he did fighting Bobby Green (via Aaron Bronsteter).

“Makhachev says that he can’t remember the last time that Conor McGregor has beaten someone. If McGregor comes back and wins a fight, he’d be glad to face him because he believes that he would be an easier matchup than Bobby Green.”

American Kickboxing Academy head honcho Javier Mendez told Submission Radio that he wouldn’t be surprised if McGregor actually received a title opportunity once he’s healthy.

“That’s part of the game. He carries the big numbers, so whatever the UFC decides. I’m expecting anything can happen with the guy that has the power to do that. Do I like it? Absolutely not. But do I have a choice? Absolutely not. To me the rankings are bulls**t. They always have been bullshit. They’re still bulls**t. So, I don’t really care about the rankings.

“Whoever gets that opportunity, it’s like I always say, this is not a true sport, this is entertainment first, sport second. In the entertainment value, the UFC wants the most money. Who’s going to create the most money for them? That’s where they’re going to go. And guess what? That’s what they’re going to do. So, we’ll see what the UFC wants. I’m prepared for whatever they do, and I’m not going to be upset one way or another. Do I think it’s fair? Absolutely not. If Islam doesn’t get the title fight should he beat Bobby, it’s not fair. But nothing is fair. Look what Khabib had to do to get to where he was at. He had to go through a lot of crap too.”