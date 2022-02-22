Islam Makhchev’s coach believes Conor McGregor will get the next title shot: “This is entertainment first, sport second”

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, believes it’s very likely Conor McGregor will get the next lightweight title shot.

Makhachev is set to headline UFC Vegas 49 against Bobby Green, who stepped up on 10 days’ notice after Beneil Dariush was forced out of the bout with an injury. Currently on a nine-fight winning streak, many believe Islam should be rewarded with a title shot if he defeats ‘King’ on Saturday night.

While Javier Mendez certainly won’t argue that idea, he does believe Conor McGregor, who’s on a two-fight losing streak, will get the next title fight due to how popular he is and how much money he makes the UFC.

"I'm prepared for whatever they do, and I'm not going to be upset one way or another. Do I think it's fair? Absolutely not. If Islam doesn't get the title fight should he beat Bobby, it's not fair. But nothing is fair."@akajav on McGregor potentially retuning to a title shot.

“That’s part of the game. He carries the big numbers, so whatever the UFC decides,” Mendez said to Submission Radio about McGregor. “I’m expecting anything can happen with the guy that has the power to do that. Do I like it? Absolutely not. But do I have a choice? Absolutely not. To me the rankings are bulls**t. They always have been bullshit. They’re still bulls**t. So, I don’t really care about the rankings.

“Whoever gets that opportunity, it’s like I always say, this is not a true sport, this is entertainment first, sport second. In the entertainment value, the UFC wants the most money. Who’s going to create the most money for them? That’s where they’re going to go. And guess what? That’s what they’re going to do,” Mendez continued about Conor McGregor. “So, we’ll see what the UFC wants. I’m prepared for whatever they do, and I’m not going to be upset one way or another. Do I think it’s fair? Absolutely not. If Islam doesn’t get the title fight should he beat Bobby, it’s not fair. But nothing is fair. Look what Khabib had to do to get to where he was at. He had to go through a lot of crap too.”

As Mendez says, Conor McGregor brings in the most money and eyeballs so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get the next title shot. But, if Islam Makhachev goes out and finishes Bobby Green, perhaps he gives the UFC no choice but to give him the crack at lightweight gold.

