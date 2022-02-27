Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Islam Makhachev’s dominant win at UFC Vegas 49: “If Charles beat Justin Gaethje, it’s going to be amazing fight”

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes a UFC Lightweight Title shot is next for Islam Makhachev.

On Feb. 26, Makhachev shared the Octagon with Bobby Green. The 160-pound catchweight bout headlined UFC Vegas 49. Makhachev was initially set to meet Beneil Dariush but that plan was derailed after Beneil suffered an injury.

Islam Makhachev took care of business as the oddsmakers thought he would. He quickly secured the takedown in the opening frame and his ground-and-pound led to the TKO stoppage.

UFC Europe caught up with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was in Makhachev’s corner for the fight and he expressed his belief that a showdown with Charles Oliveira would be a must-see bout.

“This is what we expect, you know? Like, finish him, first round like Islam said [at the] weigh-in. ‘It’s not gonna be five rounds, it’s gonna be two or one round,’ because of a lot of things. Amateur career, professional career, UFC career, all win streaks. About his age, about how he’s hungry. Everything comes together. Islam is on a different level right now. Same win streak like Charles Oliveira. They have to make this fight. If Charles beats Justin Gaethje, it’s gonna be an amazing fight. It’s gonna be a huge fight for UFC.”

Oliveira is the current UFC Lightweight Champion. He’s expected to put his gold on the line against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 on May 7. If he can thwart the challenge of Gaethje, then many are expecting quite the grappling match between “do Bronx” and Makhachev.

Makhachev did mention in his post-fight interview that he would like to reschedule his bout with Beneil Dariush. With that said, he wants to go after the 155-pound title first.

It’ll be interesting to see what the UFC does with the number four-ranked UFC lightweight next but many are convinced that a title shot should be the answer.