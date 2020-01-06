VIDEO | Kamaru Usman trolls Jorge Masvidal with knockout video

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman trolled superstar Jorge Masvidal with a video on his social media showing the champ knocking “Gamebred” out. Usman and Masvidal haven’t fought yet, of course. Instead, the video is from the EA Sports UFC 3 video game. Take a look at the troll job from Usman below which was originally posted on his Instagram (via r/u/JimmyShaker7).

You can hear Usman laughing while he plays the video game and knocks Masvidal out with his own character while UFC announcer Jon Anik does the play-by-play in the background.

Usman is the UFC welterweight champion and defended his belt for the first time in December at UFC 245 with an epic fifth-round TKO win over rival Colby Covington. At this point, we don’t know for sure who Usman’s next opponent is, but it could very well be Masvidal, who is the clear No. 1 contender at 170lbs on paper.

Masvidal had a 2019 to be proud of as he knocked out Ben Askren and Darren Till and finished Nate Diaz via doctor stoppage to capture the UFC BMF title. After being mostly a gatekeeper throughout his career, Masvidal exploded in 2019. He should be next in line to fight Usman for the title, but ultimately he may look to chase a money fight against Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather instead of fighting for the welterweight strap.

Should the UFC book Usman vs. Masvidal, though, it would be one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of 2020 featuring the two top welterweights in the sport going at it. Both men have been talking more trash to each other as of late on social media, and with this latest troll post by Usman on his Instagram, it could be more of a reason for Masvidal to ignore the money fights and gun for Usman and the welterweight title instead.

Do you think we will see Kamaru Usman fight Jorge Masvidal sometime in 2020?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/6/2020.