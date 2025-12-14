Ilia Topuria praises UFC 324 booking of Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025
Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer

Ilia Topuria admits he finds both Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje to be deserving of their interim title fight at UFC 324.

Topuria would’ve been a clear choice to headline UFC’s debut on Paramount+ on Jan. 24. The problem is, the reigning lightweight titleholder in on hiatus to deal with personal matters. As a result, Pimblett vs. Gaethje has been booked with the interim championship at stake.

In an interview with ESPN Deportes, Topuria said he believes “The Baddy” and “The Highlight” were the correct choices to fight for interim gold (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I had a conversation prior to the announcement, I knew everything that was going on,” Topuria said in Spanish. “We had several conversations. Due to my personal situation, they knew I couldn’t compete in January, everything I’m going through personally. In the end, they decided to make an interim title fight between Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje. I find it very deserving for both. It’s a title, very deserving for both, but that’s the closest they will ever be to getting a world title. I congratulate them, but at some point, they’re going to have to face the real deal.”

Pimblett recently spoke to ESPN Deportes as well. During his own interview, “The Baddy” said he believes that if Topuria doesn’t return by the summer time, then UFC will likely strip him of the main lightweight title. If Pimblett can defeat Gaethje in the UFC’s first event of 2026, then he’ll set himself up for a lucrative title unification bout.

Topuria and Pimblett have had their share of issues over the years, but they have been more complimentary of one another as of late. Recently, Pimblett wished Topuria well in figuring out his personal situation. Still, don’t expect the two brash stars to exchange Christmas gifts during the holiday season to close 2025.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Ilia Topuria Justin Gaethje Paddy Pimblett UFC

