Retired UFC fighter Henry Cejudo shares surprising new venture

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025
Henry Cejudo throws punch at Marlon Moraes

Following Henry Cejudo’s second UFC retirement, few could’ve expected what “Triple C’s” new venture would be.

Cejudo entered the Octagon for the final time at UFC 323 in Las Vegas. He went one-on-one with Payton Talbott, who earned a unanimous decision victory to send Cejudo off to retirement on a loss. UFC honored Cejudo with a touching video package recapping his pro MMA career.

With Cejudo’s combat sports run now over, many have wondered what “Triple C” will do going forward. During an interview with Bloody Elbow, Cejudo revealed an endeavor that will be surprising to some.

“I’m starting a children’s book and I want to help out a bunch of legends,” Cejudo said. “I have a rolodex full of legends that I want to help to start teaching them, like, business. I want to tell real stories, because I have kids and I know the importance of inspiring kids while telling stories that are the truth.

“Little Henry was a small kid, bring the whole height into the conversation. What I want to do is bring a load of different athletes to be able to tell their story so they become the author and they’re able to tell a real story. Kids are going to be reading real s—, not just ‘little Timmy fell and got a boo boo’. This is going to be some hard stuff that hopefully can inspire a lot of kids.”

Aside from his new venture, Cejudo has been the co-host of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast along with former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Cejudo will continue to give his insight on the current events surrounding MMA on the podcast. Usman remains active on the UFC roster, and he’s looking for one more title opportunity.

Cejudo retired with a pro MMA record of 16-6. He is a former UFC bantamweight and flyweight titleholder.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Henry Cejudo UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer

Ilia Topuria praises UFC 324 booking of Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025
Joaquin Buckley UFC fighter introduction
Khamzat Chimaev

Joaquin Buckley offers wild challenge to UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Joaquin Buckley has a rather interesting offer for UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Brandon Royval at UFC 317
UFC

Brandon Royval reacts to UFC Vegas 112 loss to Manel Kape

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Brandon Royval has spoken out after suffering a first-round knockout defeat to Manel Kape at UFC Vegas 112.

Paddy Pimblett Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

UFC 324 headliner Paddy Pimblett shows support for Ilia Topuria amid personal issues

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Despite having beef with Ilia Topuria, Paddy Pimblett hopes “El Matador’s” personal issues can be squared away.

Ilia Topuria UFC backstage
Justin Gaethje

Ilia Topuria claims lightweight plans will change if Justin Gaethje wins at UFC 324

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025

Ilia Topuria has made quite the assertion about what a win for Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 would do.

Manel Kape celebrates UFC Vegas 112 win

UFC Vegas 112 winner Manel Kape sends fiery warning to Joshua Van

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 14, 2025
Kevin Vallejos, UFC Vegas 112, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 112 Bonus Report: Kevin Vallejos one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

The Octagon returned to the Apex for tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 112, KO, Brandon Royval, Pros react, UFC
Manel Kape

Pros react after Manel Kape TKO's Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 fight card was headlined by a key men’s flyweight bout featuring Brandon Royval taking on Manel Kape.

Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 112, KO, Brandon Royval, Results, UFC
Manel Kape

UFC Vegas 112 Results: Manel Kape TKO's Brandon Royval (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the men’s flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Manel Kape.

Kevin Vallejos, UFC Vegas 112, KO, Giga Chikadze, Results, UFC
Kevin Vallejos

UFC Vegas 112 Results: Kevin Vallejos KO's Giga Chikadze (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 13, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 112 results, including the featherweight co-main event between Giga Chikadze and Kevin Vallejos.