Retired UFC fighter Henry Cejudo shares surprising new venture

Following Henry Cejudo’s second UFC retirement, few could’ve expected what “Triple C’s” new venture would be.

Cejudo entered the Octagon for the final time at UFC 323 in Las Vegas. He went one-on-one with Payton Talbott, who earned a unanimous decision victory to send Cejudo off to retirement on a loss. UFC honored Cejudo with a touching video package recapping his pro MMA career.

With Cejudo’s combat sports run now over, many have wondered what “Triple C” will do going forward. During an interview with Bloody Elbow, Cejudo revealed an endeavor that will be surprising to some.

“I’m starting a children’s book and I want to help out a bunch of legends,” Cejudo said. “I have a rolodex full of legends that I want to help to start teaching them, like, business. I want to tell real stories, because I have kids and I know the importance of inspiring kids while telling stories that are the truth.

“Little Henry was a small kid, bring the whole height into the conversation. What I want to do is bring a load of different athletes to be able to tell their story so they become the author and they’re able to tell a real story. Kids are going to be reading real s—, not just ‘little Timmy fell and got a boo boo’. This is going to be some hard stuff that hopefully can inspire a lot of kids.”

Aside from his new venture, Cejudo has been the co-host of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast along with former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Cejudo will continue to give his insight on the current events surrounding MMA on the podcast. Usman remains active on the UFC roster, and he’s looking for one more title opportunity.

Cejudo retired with a pro MMA record of 16-6. He is a former UFC bantamweight and flyweight titleholder.