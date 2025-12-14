Joaquin Buckley offers wild challenge to UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev

Joaquin Buckley has a rather interesting offer for UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Buckley is a welterweight contender who has made it clear that he’s not a fan of all the wrestling in MMA. Perhaps that has to do with his unanimous decision loss to former UFC titleholder Kamaru Usman back in June. Buckley had no answer for “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” grappling.

While Buckley has vowed to improve in that area, that hasn’t stopped him from offering an insane challenge to a champion who is one weight class above him. He took to his Instagram account to put up $50,000 if Chimaev remains on his feet for one round in his first title defense (via MMAFighting).

“Man, all that striking you doing right there, just to shoot in the first five seconds of the fight is crazy work,” Buckley said. “So look, Khamzat, this is what I’m going to do for you: if you’re able to stay on your feet for one round, just on your feet, and not use your wrestling, I’ll give you $50,000. Oh, you heard me right, $50,000. And in your country, rubles, what’s that about, 3 million? So you know that’s good money for y’all.”

Buckley even said he’d throw $50,000 Nassourdine Imavov’s way if he fights Chimaev next and accepts the challenge as well.

“And guess what, Nassourdine, if you able to match that, that means that’s $100,000. So, Khamzat, take that money, or still show that you’re a punk by using that wrestling in the first five seconds.

“Matter of fact, I’m at the ATM right now, let me go ahead and pull out some money. Matter of fact, I’ve got to get another fight, but when I get one, I’m on.”

It isn’t likely that Chimaev or Imavov will take Buckley up on his offer, but at least “New Mansa” tried.