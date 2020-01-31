Henry Cejudo blasts ‘wannabe good guy’ Conor McGregor

UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo has taken a shot at Conor McGregor as he looks back on his journey to the top of MMA.

As many fans know, Cejudo’s road in combat sports didn’t start with mixed martial arts. The wrestler established himself as one of the best in the world within his own weight class at the Olympic Games, bringing home a gold medal for good measure for Team USA.

It took until 2013 for him to officially decide to enter MMA professionally, and he’s never looked back.

How about this throwback! 7 years ago today you were warned to bend the knee to the Olympic Champion now known as Triple C! I walk the talk not like that wannabe good guy @thenotoriousmma that can’t defend a dam takedown! @danawhite #missionaccomplished ✅ pic.twitter.com/gxXQuZpMUB — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 30, 2020

Cejudo went on to capture the Flyweight Championship and the Bantamweight Championship in the UFC, leading to the creation of his “Triple C” nickname. Ever since then he’s taken on a brand new persona, and while some may find it amusing, others have noted the cringeworthy nature of some of his comments — but of course, that doesn’t throw Cejudo off of his game.

In his latest jab on social media, Cejudo went in on Conor McGregor as he looked back at his journey up to this point.

While he may be a bit divisive within the MMA community, there’s no way of getting around his ability as a fighter. He had a phenomenal year in 2019 and while it may have been a while since we saw him in the Octagon, it still feels like the best could be yet to come.

“Triple C” looks set to go toe to toe with Jose Aldo for the Bantamweight Championship in a matter of months, though many are questioning whether Aldo deserves a shot at the gold.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/31/2020.