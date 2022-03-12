Greg Hardy announces he has parted ways with the UFC: “What a run”

Heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy (7-5 MMA) has parted ways with the UFC according to a recent post on social media.

Hardy was handed his third straight defeat at last weekend’s UFC 272 event, suffering a first round knockout loss to Sergey Spivak. The former NFL star had dropped back-to-back stoppage losses to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura in his most previous efforts.

Following his third consecutive stoppage defeat, Greg Hardy took to social media where he issued the following statement.

“I’m ok first of all for those who wanna know. No excuses, gotta get better. I don’t know what to do but say sorry. More coming for ‘The Prince of War’ just gotta get my shit together. Thank you to the @ufc and @danawhite for being in my corner. Thank you coaches and training partners and agents @firstroundmgmt . Everyone did their job accept for me. This one is on me and there are no excuses for me lacking. I refuse to die but I have to reevaluate for sure.”

Now, just a week later, Greg Hardy has announced that he is no longer a member of the UFC roster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Hardy (@greghardyjr)

“What a run, ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do. Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly I appreciate my coaches, family, and the @ufc for giving me the opportunity to shine bright.” – Hardy captioned the post.

Where do you think we will see Greg Hardy fight next? Do you think the ‘Prince of War’ would be a good fit in Bellator or BKFC? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!