Jorge Masvidal verbally agrees to fight Gilbert Burns

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight Gilbert Burns next.

The Brazilian is fresh off a ‘Fight of the Night’ loss with Khamzat Chimaev last month. The bout saw Burns earn tons of praise, as the pushed the Chechen to the limit in the biggest test of his career.

Following the contest, Burns noted how he wants a big name next. In an interview following his loss to Chimaev, he said three possible opponents he wants. The welterweight title challenger said he was looking to fight one of the Diaz brothers or Jorge Masvidal.

“I’m going to take two, three weeks off at the most before I’m back in training. To be honest with you, I really want a big fight. Losing that fight was two steps back, even the way it was. People giving a lot of credit, the stock is up, but I want a title fight, and I went back a little bit. I’ve got to get a few more fights.”

Gilbert Burns continued, “Nate Diaz’s name is always on my mind. Nate or Nick, that’s a fight that I’ve always wanted to do. But, we’ll see, I think maybe [Jorge] Masvidal, then I’ll fight contenders again. I think I’ve earned the spot to get a big fight. I’ve just given the opportunity to fight Khamzat, we had a war. I feel the way the fight went, it gives me the opportunity to ask for a big fight.”

It seems that he might get his wish. On Twitter, Gilbert Burns decided to mention Jorge Masvidal, with a customized picture of the two of them. In response, ‘Gamebred’ said that he would be down to fight Burns next.

Sounds good to me. Let’s see https://t.co/i0uvAUtjsm — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) May 4, 2022

What do you think about Jorge Masvidal fighting Gilbert Burns? Do you want to see the welterweight fight?

