Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders reportedly set for AT&T Stadium with full capacity

While the UFC is set to return to the olden days of hosting events with full capacity crowds, boxing is now following suit with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders.

Set to take place on May 8, we had yet to know exactly where the match was going down. Well, as of Thursday, The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger revealed that the super middleweight title tilt will be happening in Arlington, Texas at none other than AT&T Stadium – the same stadium where the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys play their home games.

Open to full capacity once again, that gives Canelo vs. Saunders the possibility of bringing in 100,000-plus in attendance.

Sources: The Canelo Alvarez-Billy Joe Saunders super middleweight title unification will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys. Eddie Hearn and Canelo can use the full capacity of the stadium if they wish. Stadium holds over 100,000 when expanded — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 19, 2021

Despite UFC President Dana White having long expressed interest in going to the venue prior to the worldwide pandemic, Eddie Hearn still beat him to the punch in this case.

Getting the opportunity to take center stage will be one of Mexico’s biggest sports stars in Canelo. The 30-year old is 55-1-2 in his excellent career with his lone loss coming to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. Since then, Canelo has gone 13-0-1 and become a bigger superstar than he’s ever been.

Beginning to get to that point where he’s in need of real challenges, Canelo Alvarez looks to be getting just that in the 30-0 Brit, Saunders.

Saunders last fought in December when he picked up a unanimous decision over Martin Murray. It was the second straight defense of his WBO super middleweight title. Canelo, on the other hand, dispatched of Avni Yıldırım as recently as February 27.